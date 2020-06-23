Share:

Lahore High Court has ordered government to take action against people who are selling plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients.

During hearing of petition against selling of plasma, Secretary Health acknowledged that people are selling plasma. On this Chief Justice of LHC ordered him to catch those involved in the practice.

Earlier, Advocate Arshad Virk moved the petition stating that plasma of recovered coronavirus patients is being sold in violation of the relevant laws that prohibit the sale of blood. The sale of plasma is tantamount to a mockery of the laws, he argued.

The petitioner pleaded with the high court to impose a ban on the sale of plasma.