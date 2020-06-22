Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued instructions to all the LTUs/CRTOs/RTOs to remain open and observe extended working hours till 09:00 pm on 29th June (Monday) and till 11:00 pm on 30th June, 2020 (Tuesday) to facilitate the taxpayers’ in payment of duties and taxes. FBR has further instructed the Chief Commissioners (IR) to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on 30th June to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date and to account the same towards collection for the month of June, 2020.