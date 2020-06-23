Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday the country is facing multiple challenges on internal and external fronts.

Interacting with newly-nominated Pakistan’s ambassadors to various countries, who called on him in the capital, the foreign minister said solving the issues of the Pakistani community and safeguarding their rights is among the government’s foremost priorities.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi issued directives to the newly-designated envoys about foreign policy priorities.

In a policy statement on the floor of the Senate on June 19, Foreign Minister Qureshi had rejected the impression that Pakistan gave India a walkover in the latter’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).