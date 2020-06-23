Share:

KARACHI - A citizen on Monday moved a constitutional petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) challenging a bill calling for an increase in salaries and perks of members of the National Assembly.

Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi cited the prime minister through his principal secretary, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, and the National Assembly secretary as respondents in his petition.

He also made the finance secretary and the parliamentary affairs secretary as respondents.

Naqvi states in his petition that State Minister Ali Muhammad Khan tabled a bill seeking pay raise for NA members. Under the bill, he added, members of the lower house of Parliament were entitled to 25 air tickets in a year or demand a refund in case they are unable to use them.

The lawmakers’ family members can also use these air tickets, the petitioner submitted and pleaded to the high court to strike down the bill in view of the prevailing situation facing the country.