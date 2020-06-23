Share:

HYDERABAD - Three city areas of Nawabshah were sealed for three days on Monday in the wake of the fast spread of coronavirus on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar. The areas sealed are Chakra Bazaar, Gur Market and Shaheed Chowk. The action was taken when it was noticed that a large number of people gathered in these areas to purchase vegetables, fruits and other food items, and resultantly there is non-compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued to keep the pandemic at bay.