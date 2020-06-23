Share:

MIANWALI - For preventing the spread of COVID-19 infection, the Punjab government has made wearing of masks at all public places in the province mandatory. A handout said on Monday that with the approval of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Captain (r) Muhammad Usman has issued an order under sections 4 & 5 of the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020 about wearing of masks at public places during journey, at shopping malls, in offices, etc. Under the orders, no service or facility would be offered to any person at any private or government store who would not be wearing a mask. This order has come into force immediately.