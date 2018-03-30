Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) issued approval for the registration of cases against six government officers for their alleged involvement in using substandard material in development schemes here the other day.

The ACE, on the complaint of Mandi deputy commissioner, had ordered action against former DO Roads Shaukat Mehmood, former DDO M Arshad and sub engineer Mudassir Nazir for installing substandard tuff tiles in main bazaar of the city. In another case, corruption allegations levelled against Xen TMA Mandi Bahauddin, ATO Khalilur Rehman, sub engineer Adeel Shoaib and contractor Qaiser Ranjha had been proved true. Consequently, legal action had been ordered against them.

On the other hand, an ACE team arrested a revenue litigation clerk Rana Mahboob and Naib Qasid Rehmat Ali of deputy commissioner’s office for their alleged involvement in altering entries in revenue records.

A citizen namely Shafique lodged a complaint to the revenue authorities stating that the litigation clerk had changed entries in revenue record and transfer his land to his name. His complaint was not responded and he as a last resort approached an ACE team that held inquiry and allegations against the litigation clerk proved true. The ACE team in a raid arrested Mahboob and Rehmat and sent them to jail on judicial remand.

ACE Officer Mohsin Iqbal said that raids would continue to arrest the government officials involved in corruption and malpractices.