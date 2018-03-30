Share:

KARACHI: “Canadian higher leaning institutions and the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi are planning to collaborate in various joint research projects.

ICCBS-KU Director Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary expressed these views while talking to the international delegates at the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research in KU on Thursday.

He said Consul General of Pakistan in Canada, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui played a pivotal role to get the leading Canadian institutions and the Third World’s prominent research establishment (ICCBS) closer.

Names of the Canadian institutions include Brock University of Canada, York University, and University of Toronto, which are gearing up to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the international center very soon, he added.

He informed the foreign delegates that he just visited the leading institutions of Canada. The consul general of Pakistan in Canada arranged the visit, which included a meet and greet with members of the faculty and a tour of the cairns family health and bioscience research complex and etc, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that all these universities are top post-secondary institutions in Canada. He also met with Dr Reza Moridi, the Minister Research and Innovation of Ontario, Canada, he said. In the meeting of the minister, educational and research issues of mutual interests were discussed, he added.

He said that the ICCBS was one of the country’s most eminent centers of excellence. This international center is considered the top one of the finest academic research establishments of chemical and biological sciences in the developing world, he maintained.

He said that the ICCBS was the only institution in Pakistan which was not only certified by ISO but it also became UNESCO Centre for Excellence Category-2 Institute.