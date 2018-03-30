Share:

ISLAMABAD - M Naseem Akhtar and Haris earned the right to play in the quarterfinals of the 19th Asian Junior U-21 Snooker Championship 2018 after carving out contrasting victories in the pool matches played in Yangon, Myanmar on Thursday.

In the last league round matches, M Shahbaz had to fight hard to overcome spirited Indian Shoaib Khan, who went down fighting 2-4. Shahbaz won the first frame 66-2, took the second 57-24, but lost the third 17-60 and fourth 51-59. After that, Shahbaz bounced back in style to take the fifth frame 100-9 with 58 break while he won the sixth frame 67-21 and played 52 break to won the encounter.

Pakistan’s top junior player M Naseem Akhtar thrashed another Indian opponent Sparsh Pherwani 4-0. Nasim won the first frame 73-29, second 93-38, third 54-36 and fourth frame 80-0 to register victory. Haris Tahir hammered Indian Mehul Saini 4-1. Haris lost the first frame 50-62, but he made a strong comeback and won the next four frames 74-43, 64-18, 90-52 and 76-21 to win the match.