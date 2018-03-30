Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) president Faisal Saleh Hayat has confirmed the participation of Pakistan’s national teams in all SAFF events, which is applauded by all the SAFF members.

The AFC executive committee meeting was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia which was followed by another important meeting by AFC president Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa with the presidents of South Asian Region countries.

PFF president Faisal Saleh Hayat, who also attended the meeting, said: “We took up many matters of vital value for the football development in SAFF region and had a fruitful discussion on the issues faced by the SARC Region many of which are common. It was also deliberated how to enhance the level of mutual cooperation among the members of SAFF,” he said and added: “The SAFF presidents unanimously expressed their continuing strong support to Shaikh Salman in leading the AFC to more successes and their full confidence in his leadership.”

Meanwhile, AFC president Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, on behalf of SAFF Member Associations (MAs), also lauded Pakistan’s participation in the SAFF activities. In a letter to the PFF, the AFC chief said: “Thank you for taking time from your busy schedule to attend the South Asian Zone meeting on 20 March in Kuala Lumpur.

“It was indeed a pleasure to have a frank and candid discussion with you and the South Asian football family on matters of concern for Asian football and in particular, the South Asian zone. “I am confident that Asian football will continue to be strengthened with our solidarity and unity, and we will overcome all challenges,” he added.