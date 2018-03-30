Share:

KARACHI - At least two people were shot dead and six others sustained injuries in separate violent incidents on Thursday.

Gunmen shot dead a spy agency man and wounded two others in a robbery bid here in the limits of Boat Bison police station. Police said that at least four armed men ridding on two motorbikes trying to intercept a cash carrying van near Boat Bison intersection. Gunmen restored firing as saw armed security guards sitting inside the van and managed to flee.

Following the bullet spray three men sustained bullets wounds and they were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) where Rawaiz Khan 32, succumbed to his injures while Abdul Sattar and Iftakhar were admitted with critical wounds.

Police said that the cash van was on the way to Sultanabad, National Logistic Cell (NLC) office when incident occurred. Police said that deceased was the associated with a disciplinary institution while registered a case against unknown assailants.

IGP Sindh AD Khawaja took notice and directed SSP South to conduct an inquiry of the incident and present the report on immediately.

On the other side, gunmen ridding on a motorbike showered bullets on car near New Rizvia Society left an elder man dead wounded his nephew and his two years old son. Sachal police said that incident occurred near Memon Hospital where gunmen targeted the car and managed to flee. Police said that the 58 years Old Amir Ali resident of Rizvia Society along with his nephew Ali Raza and his son two years old Ali move out form the society when gunmen targeted them.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to nearby hospital where Amir Ali succumbed to his injures while his nephew and his child admitted with critical wounds. Police said that gunmen were covering their faces with masks and targeted the victims belongs to the Shia sect. police suspect sectarian killing was the motive behind the incident.

IGP Sindh AD Khawaja took the notice of the incident and formed a committee to probe the incident.

ROBBER ARRESTED

Bandits shot at two men over robbery resistance here in the remits of Solder Bazaar police station. Police said that gunmen robbed two pedestrians near Diamond Shopping Center and shot both the Ramdan and Fida Ali when victims offered resistance. Gunmen ridding on a motorbike were trying to flee when residents of the area running after the bandits and managed to catch one of them. Enraged mob has beaten the bandit caught while police rushed to the spot and arrested the culprit while his comrade managed to flee.

On the other side, law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 15 accused persons in various raids conducted in different localities. Rangers spokesperson said that rangers conducted raids in New Karachi locality while arrested a militant affiliated with Al-Qaeda Subcontinent wanted to the police in various cases of terrorism.