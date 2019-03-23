Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while paying rich tribute to Mader-e Jamhooriyat (Mother of Democracy) Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her 90th birthday anniversary said she was a brave and steadfast great daughter of Pakistan.

In a statement, he said each member of her family who sacrificed life was brilliant and had eminent upright character. He said that the history of the country won’t go ahead without mentioning the sacrifices of Begum Nusrat Bhutto and her family.

After Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was judicially assassinated, the PPP leader said, she led the movement for the restoration of democracy and challenged the then dictator.

The PPP chairman said that at one hand dictator Ziaul Haq was busy in promoting the menace of extremism, terrorism, sectarianism, ethnic politics, narcotics and Kalashnikov, while at the other, Begum Nusrat Bhutto despite restraints and atrocities at the hands of the dictator was struggling for the supremacy of ideology of Pakistan and rights of the masses in light of vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.