KARACHI : Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has formed a task force for Directorate of Anti-Quackery, and this task force will facilitate SHCC in action regarding eradication of quackery in Sindh province.

In this task force, government officials, District Health Quarters (DHQ’s), and other stakeholders officials have been nominated which includes SHCC, Director Anti-Quackery Dr Ayaz Mustafa, Director Sindh Judicial Academy Justice (R)Arif Khilji, Associate Professor at Aga Khan University Ms Kausar S Khan, Head of Research Manzil Pakistan Manzoor H. Memon, Director National Institute of Child Health (NICH) Prof Syed Jamal Raza, and Chief Executive Officer Institute of Business Administration Karachi Dr Izhar M Hussain.

On the other hand, Directorate of Clinical Governance and Training SHCC had a meeting with Head of Department Infectious Diseases Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi Dr Shahla Baqi and her team to plan awareness program for prevention of infectious diseases in Sindh Province.

The framework has also been made in collaboration with Civil Hospital Karachi and Medical Microbiology & Infectious Disease Society of Pakistan (MMIDSP) to decide about timelines and number of sessions required creating awareness in the province. Consultant of SHCC paid visit to Hyderabad and met with Program Director of Lady Health workers to orient them on developing plan for training of lady health supervisors regarding dealing with infectious disease. The SHCC team has initiated the first phase of meeting for census of healthcare establishments in the province. Directorate of Registration and Licensing had received 67 new applications for registration and certificates were issued to 67 HCEs’ this week bringing total number of registration certificates issued to 5290. 23 HCEs’ were inspected for provisional licensing. Hearing of complaints against Faiz-Aam Hospital Gulshan-e-Maymar Karachi and Sindh Medical Center and Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital Karachi has been done by Directorate of Complaints SHCC.