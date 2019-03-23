Share:

ATTOCK : Six members of a family, including women and children, died when roof of a house collapsed on Friday.

The incident took place in suburban village Arang of district Attock. The deceased include two women, two minor girls and two boys. According to reports, the house was in dilapidated condition. The rescuers, backed by locals, retrieved the bodies from the debris and shifted them to hospital. Grief and sorrow prevailed in the area over the sad news.

Mentally-ill man dies in jail after spending 16 yrs on death row

LAHORE (ASHRAF JAVED): A mentally-ill prisoner died in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail after spending 16 years on death row, officials said on Friday. An official of the prison department told The Nation on Friday that Khizar Hayat, 56, was under intensive medical care at jail’s hospital for last couple of months. “When his condition got deteriorated, Hayat was shifted to Jinnah Hospital where he expired today,” the official confirmed. Hayat was sentenced to death in 2003 for fatally shooting a fellow police officer. He was languishing in the prison cell for the last 16 years and during this period his mental illness had become progressively worse. Several years ago, a medical board had confirmed that Khizar, who was scheduled to be executed in January, suffers from chronic schizophrenia and requires regular medical treatment. According to Justice Project Pakistan, father of four children Hayat was first diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia by jail authorities in 2008. Former CJP Saqib Nisar suspended Hayat’s black warrants two months ago, observing that how a mentally-ill person can be hanged. Then, a two-judge bench had referred his case to a larger bench of the country’s top court. In 2017, the LHC stayed Hayat’s execution but the court rejected his mother’s appeal for a stay in December 2018. A district and sessions court fixed Hayat’s execution for January 15, 2019 but it was suspended for the third time by the top judge.