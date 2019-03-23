Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sohail Shahzad moved into the fourth round of the Jubilee Insurance 44th National Snooker Championship 2019 after defeating Rambail Gul 4-2 in the round match played at Gymkhana Snooker Hall, Karachi on Friday.

Sohail started the first frame on a high and won it 82-10. He took the second frame 76-28 but lost the third 3-77 and fourth 26-78, before winning the next two by 78-33 and 82-51. In other matches of the day, Abu Saim (Punjab) beat Abdul Hameed (Bal) 4-1, 70-27, 77-32, 09-88 (88), 102-09, 60-37; Amir Shehzad (KP) beat Munawar Khaliq (Isb) 4-1, 65-13, 59-42, 61-44, 20-73, 87-16 (75); Shahid Aftab (Punjab) beat Ameer Hamza Khan (Isb) 4-0, 63-35, 59-11, 108-0 (103), 78-56; Abdul Sattar (Sindh) beat Amir Sohail (KP) 4-0, 122-0 (122), 75-5, 55-33, 53-21. Muhammad Sajjad (Punjab) beat S Habib Shah (Bal) 4-0, Sharjeel Mehmood (KP) beat Saeed Khan (Bal) 4-2, Agha Bilawal (Sindh) beat Shafiullah (KP) 4-3, M Ahsan Javaid (Punjab) beat Abdul Majid (Sindh) 4-3, Muhammad Bilal (Punjab) beat Mirza Waqas Baig (Punjab) 4-1, Rashid Aziz (Punjab) beat Abdul Raziq (Bal) 4-2.