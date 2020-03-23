ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday emphasised that current political leadership in Pakistan must show the same resolve and conviction shown by the founding fathers 80 years ago, while passing the Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940.
In his message on the eve of Pakistan Day, the PPP Chairman said that this nation was observing this day amid a great worldwide threat, which has also hit our country in the shape of Corona Virus pandemic. “We need a complete nationwide lockdown to protect our people besides taking other preventive measures through national unity and responsibility,” he said.
Bilawal said that Pakistan Resolution “provides us the basic guidelines to follow and take our nation to the heights in respect for human rights, equality, peace and prosperity.”
The PPP Chairman pledged that as the true torchbearer of the ideology of Pakistan together with essence of Pakistan Resolution passed eight decades ago, his party will continue to fight against all odds, injustices and victimizations to achieve the dreams of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Pakistan.
Bilawal said that Cornona Virus was a test for “our nation to follow the same spirit of unity and responsibility displayed on March 23, 1940 by our founding fathers and called upon all the institutions to work together to fight the deadly epedimic and eliminate it ultimately.”
BILAWAL PAYS TRIBUTE TO NUSRAT BHUTTO: In his message, he said Begum Nusrat Bhutto fought valiantly against Ziaul Haq.
Bilawal said she spearheaded the movement for the restoration of democracy, following the judicial murder of Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
He said Begum Nusrat Bhutto sacrificed immensely in that struggle. She lost her husband, two sons Shahnawaz Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and daughter Benazir Bhutto during her struggle for democracy and people’s rights.
He said that leaders and workers of PPP would always remember Begum Nusrat Bhutto as she loved party workers like her own sons and daughters.