ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Par­ty Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yester­day emphasised that current po­litical leadership in Pakistan must show the same resolve and con­viction shown by the founding fa­thers 80 years ago, while passing the Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940.

In his message on the eve of Pa­kistan Day, the PPP Chairman said that this nation was observing this day amid a great worldwide threat, which has also hit our country in the shape of Corona Virus pan­demic. “We need a complete na­tionwide lockdown to protect our people besides taking other pre­ventive measures through national unity and responsibility,” he said.

Bilawal said that Pakistan Res­olution “provides us the basic guidelines to follow and take our nation to the heights in respect for human rights, equality, peace and prosperity.”

The PPP Chairman pledged that as the true torchbearer of the ide­ology of Pakistan together with essence of Pakistan Resolution passed eight decades ago, his par­ty will continue to fight against all odds, injustices and victimizations to achieve the dreams of the found­er of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mo­hammad Ali Jinnah, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for a peaceful, pro­gressive and prosperous Pakistan.

Bilawal said that Cornona Virus was a test for “our nation to fol­low the same spirit of unity and responsibility displayed on March 23, 1940 by our founding fathers and called upon all the institutions to work together to fight the dead­ly epedimic and eliminate it ulti­mately.”

BILAWAL PAYS TRIBUTE TO NUSRAT BHUTTO: In his mes­sage, he said Begum Nusrat Bhutto fought valiantly against Ziaul Haq.

Bilawal said she spearhead­ed the movement for the restora­tion of democracy, following the judicial murder of Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said Begum Nusrat Bhutto sacrificed immensely in that strug­gle. She lost her husband, two sons Shahnawaz Bhutto, Mir Mur­taza Bhutto and daughter Benazir Bhutto during her struggle for de­mocracy and people’s rights.

He said that leaders and work­ers of PPP would always remem­ber Begum Nusrat Bhutto as she loved party workers like her own sons and daughters.