Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Following an announcement by the Sindh government to impose a lockdown in the province on account of coronavirus, thousands of people thronged markets here on Sunday to buy fruits, vegetables, edible oil and other commodities.

But, unfortunately, people were disappointed when they asked the prices of items from the shopkeepers and whole sellers. A huge rush of masses was seen at Khisak Pura, Market Chowk, Mirwah Road, Anaj Mandi, Toorabad, Dholanabad, Bhansingh Abad, Hameed Pura Colony Chowk, Hirabad, Makka Masjid Chowk, Scheme No ii, Satellite Town and other areas of the city.

Talking to this scribe, people complained that taking advantage of the sudden announcement of a lockdown, the shopkeepers and whole sellers increased the prices of essential commodities. They severely criticized the district administration for its failure to control the prices of essential items, including food items.

Most of them regretted that they were returning home empty handed since they could not shop due to higher rates.

They demanded the Sindh chief minister and other concerned officials to take immediate notice of hoarding of items of daily use and the price hike.