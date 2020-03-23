Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced a 14-day partial lockdown in the province in order to take strict measures to contain the coronavirus through observing of social distancing and self-quarantine aimed at thwarting the emergence of new cases.

Followung measures will be observed: Parks and public places will remain closed and pillion riding will be banned. The ban will not apply to families. However, the CM further clarified that the government was not imposing a sweeping lockdown or a curfew. The orders will remain in place until April 6.