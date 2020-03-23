Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sealed two mosques in Kot Hathiyal area of the capital where a Kyrgyz national was found staying and later tested positive for Coronavirus.

The mosques include Masjid Bilal and Masjid Makki. The entire area was cordoned off due to non-cooperation of the people, according to the officials.

AC Secretariat, along with SDPO Barakahu and NIH team had then shifted the Covid-19 positive patient to PIMS isolation ward.

The patient was a tableeghi from Kyrgyzstan. His companions, 13 in total, have also been sent to Haji Camp quarantine facility. The mosques in which they were staying have been locked down.

On Sunday, AC secretariat, along with DHO and NIH teams, visited Kot Hathial area where the Coronavirus patient was staying along with his companions. Both the mosques were disinfected by DHO’s teams and public announcements were made regarding precautionary measures against the virus.

Meanwhile, Islamabad administration has sought services of medical doctors and paramedical staff to cope with the possible spread of the virus.

According to the officials, the administration needs the services of five doctors, 10 nurses, 10 health technicians, 10 compounders and 10 cleaning workers as volunteers for duty in quarantine centres in Islamabad for a period of one month.

AC secretariat along with NDMA team also visited Chatta Bakhtawar. It was decided that 200 rooms will be used as quarantine facility. Furthermore, office of Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad has asked all the private hospitals to ensure safety measures for frontline doctors and paramedics.

A letter written by the DC office on Sunday said that keeping in view the ongoing pandemic situation of COVID-19, it is prime responsibility of the concerned to take appropriate measures for safety of the health personnel who are dealing with COVID-19 and OPD patients.

“In this regard, all private hospitals in the jurisdiction of Islamabad are hereby directed to ensure provision of protective gears to all doctors and concerned healthcare personnel who are working on frontline to avoid any untoward situation,” said the order. The teams of district administration will inspect all private hospitals, it added.