PESHAWAR - The deputy commissioner under section 144 CrPC imposed ban on aerial firing and pigeon or kite flying around the airfield in Pishtakhara, Landi Akhon, Gharhi Sikandar, Nawa Kalay, Shaheed Abad, Bara Gate, Custom Chowk, Abdara Road, Tehkal and Pawakka areas of the provincial metropolis.

The deputy commissioner also imposed ban on excavating sand and gravel from the riverbeds in district Peshawar 200 metres up and down streams from the bridges.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner under section 144 CrPC. also imposed ban on beggary to obstruct further increase in the number of beggars in Peshawar.

The office of the DC said that anyone found violating the order would be preceded against under the law.

Meanwhile, the state-run APP news agency reported that the deputy commissioner Dr Imran Sheikh while taking notice of high prices of fruit and vegetables in Peshawar markets constituted special squad to monitor prices on daily basis and ensure that consumers were not overcharged during the month of Ramazan.

According to a spokesperson, the squad led by additional deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan included officers of the district administration, food and revenue departments. The special team would pay visits to the fruit and vegetables markets of the metropolis early morning and issue price lists of various items to facilitate the people.

Accordingly, the district administration along with food department would take action against the shopkeepers and vendors violating the price list and overcharging the customers. The spokesperson said that purpose of constitution of the special squad was to monitor the markets and prevent hoarding and profiteering through illegal business practices.

The deputy commissioner issued directives to additional assistant commissioners of the city to ensure that vegetables and fruit are sold at prescribed rates, or take stern action against those who overcharge the customers.

He also urged people to cooperate with administration and convey their complaints on helpline 1052 or register it at the nearest Ramazan facilitation centre. He added that prompt action would be taken on complaints of the people in this regard.