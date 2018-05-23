Share:

BADIN - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always played its key role in facilitating and supporting to common people of Sindh. These views were expressed by MNA Gul Muhammad Jakharani, newly appointed as coordinator of PPP, at Circuit House Badin on Tuesday.

He said that the party has sacrificed lots for the restoration and strengthening democracy and democratic institutions. The MNA said that the PPP has been popular party across the country and no one could harm its popularity. Jakharani said that the PPP has credit for 18th amendment in the constitution for autonomy and rights of provinces, adding that they have proud of their bold and young PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that the PPP has always redressed the grievances of people of Pakistan. He added some days earlier, opponents in a public gathering claimed that power show but it was one man show.

He rejected rivals propaganda about a rift in connection of the PPP district Badin saying that all party leaders, followers and lovers were united and trust the bold, determined and sincere leadership.

Jakharani said that humiliating defeat would be destiny of anti-PPP and opponents. He further said deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had committed a blunder dragging national institutions into the Mumbai carnage.

Responding to a question in connection of torture over women protesters outside Karachi Press Club, he said that Sindh police was not involved of such incident. The delegation headed by provincial home minister of Sindh was reached at the protesters and assured them for legal assistance, he added.