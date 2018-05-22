Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-Two persons died and 12 others were injured in a collision between a passenger van and a motorcycle on Alipur-Shehr-e-Sultan Road. According to Rescue 1122, the accident took place on road where the passenger van collided with the motorcycle coming from the opposite side. As a result, a passenger and motorcycle rider died at spot while 12 others were severely injured including females. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to RHC Shehr-e-Sultan for treatment.