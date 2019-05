Share:

LAHORE : Members of Sharif family will be meeting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhtpat Jail today. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and other family members are expected to spend some time with Nawaz Sharif in jail. It would be their second meeting with the elder Sharif after he went to jail on expiry of his six-week interim release on bail. A good number of senior PML-N leaders had also visited their leader in jail last Thursday.