Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that enduring peace and prosperity in South Asia would remain elusive without good-faith diplomacy and result-oriented dialogue. 

"Pakistan's foreign policy focus is sharply calibrated towards greater regional cooperation," the Foreign Minister said in his post on Twitter.

Qureshi, who participated in the two-day Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on May 21-22, termed SCO "a platform that can help address challenges common to us all".