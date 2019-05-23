Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Provincial minister for environment, Information technology and coastal development Taimoor Talpure said that federal government stopped the funds of Rs 120 billion of Sindh government, resultantly Sindh government was facing great hardships in development and social sectors. He was talking to local journalists outside the commissioner office on Wednesday after presiding over a high level meeting to improve the environmental conditions of Sindh province. The minister further said that owing to wrong economic policies of federal government, country’s economy was near to devastation.

In reply to a question, he said that he was personally in contact with officers and holding meetings with commissioners and deputy commissioners to improve the environmental condition and solution of the environmental problems while making efforts to setup massive effective planning in this regard.

He regretted that he had representing the Sindh chief minister in the meeting of prime minister of Pakistan on issue of forest tree planting while the meeting decided that federal government will provide 50 percent resources and 50 percent resources will suffer provinces. He claimed that prime minister gave the relief to Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province as it will give 33 percent resources and federal government will provide 67 percent resources for tree plantation campaign.

He lamented that now prime minister asked that 40 percent resources deduction will be made from share of provinces while such act will create hurdles in ongoing development work and social projects in Sindh province while it might be occurred that Sindh government faced great hardships in payment of salaries of the government employees.

In reply a question, he said that those cotton and ginning factories functioning in the city premises and not implementing on the rules and regulation then they would have to go outside the city.

To a question of releasing of sugar mills wastage, provincial minister said that two years had given to the sugar mills for installing treatment plants and if they failed to install the treatment plant in the above time then they would face legal action in this regard.

Earlier provincial minister held a meeting in commissioner office hall Mirpurkhas in which commissioner MIrpurkhas division Abdul waheed Shaikh, deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Mehdi Ali Shah, director general environment Sindh Naeem Mughal, deputy commissioner Umerkot and other officers participated.

Meeting discussed the issues regarding smoke of brick kilns causing increasing the pollution in the environment, water drainage system, salvest system, suitable system for drinking water, wastage releasing of sugar mills system, dust and smoke of cotton ginning factories etc.

Commissioner Mirpurkhas Abdul Waheed Shaikh said that administration was making better arrangements for better environment. In this connection he added that environmental department should prepare better planning for better implementation in future sothat environmental issues might be resolve easily.