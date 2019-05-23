Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Command and Staff College in Quetta.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS addressed the student officers and faculty of Staff Course.

He said that Pakistan successfully withstood several challenges in the recent past, adding that Pakistan is going through an evolution process of its journey to enduring peace and stability.

The COAS said that the process is slow but on a positive trajectory. “We need to stay steadfast and carry forward the efforts towards set national objectives,” he said.

Gen Qamar Bajwa while acknowledging the performance of young officers in the recent Indo-Pak tensions appreciated the officers for their professional pursuits to meet and prevail over future challenges of national security.