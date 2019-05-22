Share:

SIALKOT-All six dialysis machines have been lying out of order at the Kidney Ward of Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for the last nine days.

Local patients have been suffering from a great ordeal, and they are forced to have their dialysis from private clinics.

Some kidney patients said that they had visited the Kidney Ward of Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot where they were told that all dialysis machines were out of order since May 14, 2019. They said that there was no remedy for kidney patients as they were forced to go to private hospitals for their dialysis at Rs4,500.

The perturbed kidney patients namely Sakeena Bibi (63) of Bajwat, Iqbal (56) of Pooran Nagar-Sialkot, Sughra Bibi (61) of Chawinda (Pasrur tehsil), Razia Bibi (45) of Sambrial, Ghulam Rasul (59) of Daska, and the accompanying them expressed grave concern over this critical situation.

They urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood, and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider to take notice of the situation and ensure early rectification of these out of order dialysis machines in the larger interest of kidney patients.

When contacted, Medical Superintendent of Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot Dr Farooq said that maintenance of these dialysis machines was the responsibility of a private company which had been informed about the situation.

PAKISTAN SPORTS FACILITY CENTRE ESTABLISHED

The Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) has established an advanced and well-equipped “Pakistan Sports Facility Centre” at Sialkot with total cost of Rs60 million with a sole aim to upgrade Sialkot’s more than a century old sports industry on modern lines.

PSGMEA Chairman Ch Arshad told the media that the centre would start formal functioning within a month.

He said that Pakistan Sports Facility Centre would help as many as 450 sports goods manufacturing exporting firms in Sialkot to utilise the advanced technology besides enabling them to meet the global trade standards and challenges.

He said that modern machinery had been installed at the centre under the supervision of PSGMEA, and its inauguration would be held in June 2019.

He added that the Ministry of Commerce had also provided requisite funds for the grand project.