ISLAMABAD -Three persons including two women were killed as a dumper collided with a van near Sanjwal road in Attock on Friday.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred due to the negligence of both drivers as they were over speeding, a private news channel reported.

The bodies were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem,they said.

Later, the bodies were handed over to the bereaved family, while local police had arrested the accused drivers and registered an FIR against them, a police official informed.