Lahore-Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform, is joining its millions of customers across the country in sharing the blessing of Eid-ul-Fitr. The Easypaisa App now provides users with an Eidi feature that allows them to send personalized Eidi to all their loved ones throughout the country. The brand logo for the app is also changing to ‘Eidipaisa’ depicting the beginning of the festive season. Customers can stay home and stay safe while still celebrating Eid with their loved ones spreading joy digitally this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of significant changes into our lives and although businesses are starting to slowly resume, social distancing rules still apply. There is a ‘new normal’ lifestyle now which entails the use of digital tools for communication and financial transactions to keep loved ones safe as the danger of the virus still persists. Easypaisa being the pioneer service in the mobile payments market understands the need to connect and share especially on Eid. Keeping in line with the long running objectives of bringing tailor-made solutions for all customer segments and occasions, the specially launched Eidi feature allows users to send love across to their friends and family while caring for each other’s wellbeing at the same time.

Telenor Microfinance Bank/Easypaisa CEO M. Mudassar Aqil, expressed his pleasure about the launch of the new feature by stressing the fact that we have to adopt new norms in our lives. “Much has changed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as we slowly return to our daily routines, with certain restrictions, the ‘new normal’ standards apply to us all. We at Easypaisa acknowledge how the world and Pakistan in particular is dealing with uncertain times and we wish to offer the masses a unique way to care and protect those that they love the most. This Eid, stay home, stay safe and go digital for those who hold a special place in your heart” he said.

Easypaisa has become one of the most frequently used digital payment mediums and has been constantly upgrading its service pack with new and innovative services especially since the lockdown began. Besides the already available range of elaborate features, the app now offers affordable health insurance, situation updates, ecommerce opportunities and now the ability to send custom eidi bundles to loved ones across Pakistan.