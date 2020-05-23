Share:

PESHAWAR - FBR’s Region­al Tax Office, Peshawar, has further paced up the operation against illegal trade of cigarettes in the province and confiscated illegal cigarettes worth Rs. 10 million.

According to details, on the instructions of Commissioner Corporate Zone Peshawar Tariq Jamal Khattak, a well-planned operation was conducted on GT Road Peshawar under the su­pervision of Deputy Com­missioner Inland Reve­nue Muhammad Tariq by Inspector Zafar Iqbal In­charge Tobacco Squard NO.2 and intercepted three trucks and two cars and confiscated 329 car­tons of illegal and coun­terfeit cigarettes having an estimated worth of Rs. 10 million.

The tax authorities claimed that the confis­cated cigarettes were ille­gal. Commissioner Corpo­rate Zone Peshawar Tariq Jamal Khattak warned that trade, production and transportation of illegal and tax evaded cigarettes shall be barred with strict measures and no conces­sion will be given.