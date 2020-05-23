PESHAWAR - FBR’s Regional Tax Office, Peshawar, has further paced up the operation against illegal trade of cigarettes in the province and confiscated illegal cigarettes worth Rs. 10 million.
According to details, on the instructions of Commissioner Corporate Zone Peshawar Tariq Jamal Khattak, a well-planned operation was conducted on GT Road Peshawar under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Muhammad Tariq by Inspector Zafar Iqbal Incharge Tobacco Squard NO.2 and intercepted three trucks and two cars and confiscated 329 cartons of illegal and counterfeit cigarettes having an estimated worth of Rs. 10 million.
The tax authorities claimed that the confiscated cigarettes were illegal. Commissioner Corporate Zone Peshawar Tariq Jamal Khattak warned that trade, production and transportation of illegal and tax evaded cigarettes shall be barred with strict measures and no concession will be given.