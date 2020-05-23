Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in PIA plane crash incident.

President Dr Arif Alvi, in a message, commiserated with the bereaved families. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives in tragic crash of PIA aircraft in Karachi.

In a statement, the Prime Minister prayed higher status for the deceased and commiserated with the bereaved families. He directed concerned authorities and departments to immediately undertake relief and rescue efforts and provide medical aid to the injured.

The Prime Minister also ordered immediate inquiry into the plane crash incident. Imran Khan said he is shocked and saddened by the PIA plane crash.

COAS laments loss of lives in plane tradegy

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in PIA plane crash in Karachi on Friday.

“COAS condoles loss of precious lives in tragic PIA plane crash. Shares grief of bereaved families in this difficult time,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said in a statement following the incident. It further said that the COAS directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue/ relief effort. To speed up relief and rescue efforts, Army Urban Search & Rescue Team with special equipment and rescue specialists flew from Rawalpindi. Ten army’s fire tenders extinguished the fire while Military ambulances remained busy in rescuing injured and providing necessary medical care. Pak Army Aviation helicopters also flew for damage assessment and rescue efforts, according to the media wing of the military. Earlier, Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops immediately reached incident site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.

CJP, judges express shock, grief over PIA plane crash tragedy

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other judges of the Supreme Court, on Friday, expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the tragic incident of PIA aircraft crash in Karachi.

The judges of the apex court have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved families, who have lost their dear ones in the tragic incident. They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed souls and to give patience to the family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity (Ameen).

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane, with estimated 98 people onboard, crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony near Jinnah International Airport. According to the PIA spokesperson, the A320 Airbus was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi on PK 8303. Witnesses said that the Airbus A320 attempted to land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near the airport.