ISLAMABAD - President Paki­stan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have ex­pressed his deep sorrow and grief over the plane crash in populated area of Karachi near Karachi air­port this afternoon.

They said that this unfortunate incident had sad­dened the entire nation. He instructed party lead­ers and Sindh government to help the bereaved fam­ilies in this difficult time. They sympathised with the families whose loved ones lost their lives in this pain­ful incident and prayed for strength and fortitude for them to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.