ISLAMABAD - President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the plane crash in populated area of Karachi near Karachi airport this afternoon.
They said that this unfortunate incident had saddened the entire nation. He instructed party leaders and Sindh government to help the bereaved families in this difficult time. They sympathised with the families whose loved ones lost their lives in this painful incident and prayed for strength and fortitude for them to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.