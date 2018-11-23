Share:

QUETTA - At least 13 worshippers were injured when a bomb blast occurred at the Jamia Mosque situated at Taj Road of Chaman city of Killa Abdullah district on Wednesday evening.

According to District Police Officer Killa Abdullah Syed Attahulah Shah, the blast occurred when the people were offering Maghrib (evening) prayers in the mosque.

Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area. They also shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. Three of the injured, including Pesh Imam Hafiz Matiullah, were referred to Civil Hospital Quetta in view of their critical condition.

The other injured were identified as Noor Ali, Dost Mouhammad, Umar Shah, Wali Khan, Najeeb-Ullah, Lal Muhammad, Rozi Khan, Abdul Basir, Ali Akbar, Talib, Shabir Ahmed, and Muhammad Tahir.

The DPO told APP that Syed AttahUllah said the nature of explosion could not be ascertained as yet. The mosque was partially damaged.

Meanwhile, unidentified armed men shot dead two people at Killi Sheikhan area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, both victims were on way to somewhere when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at them and fled away from the scene. As a result, they died on the spot after receiving multiple gunshots.

Police receiving information reached the site and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital where both victims were identified as Khalil Ahmed and Mir Hassan. Their bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. Police registered a case and started investigation.