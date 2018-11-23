Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday seized about 30,000 kilogram China salt during a raid on a godown on Ring road Peshawar.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, it was stated that a team of the authority led by Muhammad Ali Shah, the authority’s board officer, conducted a raid on a cargo station on Ring Road Peshawar following a complaint, wherein, a huge quantity of China salt, a banned product, was stocked. It was added that the team seized about 30,000kg China salt and arrested the owner of cargo station on the spot.

It was also stated that the authority will take further action against those involved in the illegal business. In the release it was stated that the KP food authority was actively taking action against the adulterers and violators of the food safety standards across the province, beyond any discrimination.

It was also stated that the authority’s team earlier sealed a bakery over its unhygienic condition and sale of expired food items in interior city on public complaints. A special team led by Assistant Director Asad Ali carried out checking of bakeries and confectionary shops on Phando Road Peshawar.

During the crackdown, it stated that a bakery was sealed over poor cleanliness, sale of sub-standard food items and dilapidated condition of its production unit. The authority also took action in Town-II area under supervision of Assistant Director Saira and conducted raids in various shops and hotels in the region and checked the food items there.

The team imposed fines on shopkeepers and bakeries for violation of safety standards, presence of expired food items, and unhygienic condition of fridges, open dustbins, poor arrangements, use of rotten fruits, insects in production units and use of sub-standard stuff, it was added in the release.