QUETTA - Five employees, including a doctor of Civil Sandman Provincial Hospital Quetta, were suspended after being found absent from the hospital. According to hospital sources, MS Dr Muhammad Saleem Abro, DMS Dr Noorullah Musakhel and a representative of provincial health minister took round of different departments and found a medical officer, two ward boys, an ECG technician and a sweeper absent from their duties despite imposition of emergency on the eve of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).