LAHORE - Pakistan’s entertainment industry’s popular couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony yesterday. The couple looked happy in their traditional attires.

While the bride wore a gold and red Erum Khan Couture ensemble, the groom opted for a gold and white Deepak and Fahazd sherwani. Aiman’s twin sister Minal also wore Erum Khan to the event.

The couple took to social media to share the news and pictures of their celebration.

There was a long run-up to this Nikkah ceremony, which included a dholki last month, followed by a bachelorette trip to Dubai, a bridal shower/birthday celebration and a final Dholki. A wedding reception will be held soon.