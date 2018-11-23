Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has warned India over its continuous ceasefire violations and war rhetoric. The army chief expressed these views during his visit to the Line of Control (LoC). “The COAS said that lately there had been increase in Indian ceasefire violations and the provocative statements by their military leadership,” military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It said that General Officer Commanding (GOC) gave update on situation along the LoC, Indian ceasefire violations and response by the army.

“We are a professional and combat hardened Army ready to defend our motherland,” the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying. “It would be better if they realise this and place their stock in peace and progress through dialogue”, the statement added.

Later, the COAS interacted with troops. “The COAS appreciated their state of readiness and morale. He also appreciated resilience of civilian Kashmiri population who are being deliberately targeted by Indian army on both sides of the LoC”, the statement said.

On the other hand, Pakistani security forces have been responding befittingly to Indian fire by targeting their posts.

Earlier, Pakistan’s top military brass on Tuesday discussed the situation along the Line of Control and the ceasefire violations on November 13 at 215th Corps Commanders’ Conference presided by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi. According to the ISPR, the forum reviewed geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country. “The commanders discussed situation along Eastern Border including Indian ceasefire violations”, it added.

Indian security forces have been involved in unprovoked firing targeting the civilian population on this side of the LoC with intensified frequency, which Islamabad believes is sheer violation of 2003 ceasefire accord. As result, many innocent men, women and children have been martyred.

Islamabad has been following policy of utmost restraint and has been reiterating this policy should not considered by India and Pakistan’s weakness.

Analysts believed that Indian security forces’ involvement in unprovoked firing across LoC by targeting civilians could undermine stability in the region. They also argued that Indian security forces wanted to cover up their gross violations of human rights against Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir where Kashmiris are struggling for their just right self-determination.