ISLAMABAD - Farhan Mehboob hammered Ahsan Ayaz in straight games in the second round of the DHA International Squash Championship 2018 at DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex, Creek Club Karachi. A total of 16 matches were played with 8 each in men’s and women’s categories. In the first match, top seed Egyptian Karim Ali Fathi sent home hope Israr Ahmed packing 3-1 in 38 minutes, as he won the encounter 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-4. Malaysian Addeen Idrakie came from behind to beat former Pakistan No 1 Farhan Zaman 3-2 in 49 minutes, winning the match by 8-11, 11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 11-8. Veteran Farhan Mehboob beat high-flying Ahsan Ayaz 3-0 in 36 minutes. He won the encounter by 11-8, 11-9 and was leading 8-5, when Ahsan retired. Tayyab Aslam thrashed Syed Ali Mujtaba Shah Bokhari 3-0 in 29 minutes, winning the match 11-7, 11-2, 11-7. Ivan Yuen (MAS) beat Henrik Mustonen (FIN) 11-7, 8-11, 13-11, 11-6 in 33 minutes. Asim Khan beat Sajad Zareian Jahromi (IR) 9-11, 11-9, 11-5, 12-10 in 37 mins. Youssef Ibrahim (EGY) beat Ahmed Hosny (EGY) 6-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-3 in 48 mins, Mohamed Reda (EGY) beat Shahjahan Khan 14-12, 6-11, 11-8 and 11-5 in 57 mins. In women’s category first match, top seed Madina Zafar beat Komal Khan 11-8, 11-4, 11-7 in 16 mins. Saima Shoukat beat Sadia Gul 11-6, 11-4, 11-7 in 16 mins, Amina El Rihany (EGY) beat Anam Mustafa Aziz (PAK) 11-2, 11-4, 11-2 in 10 mins, Farah Momen (EGY) beat Zaynab Khan (PAK) 11-2, 11-2, 11-3 in 12 mins, Farida Mohamed (EGY) beat Zoya Khalid (PAK) 11-2, 11-1, 11-1 in 13 mins, Amna Fayyaz beat Nimra Aqeel 11-5, 11-6, 11-3 in 15 mins, Riffat Khan beat Muqaddas Ashraf 6-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-7 and 11-9 in 36mins, Ooi Kah Yan (MAS) beat Rushna Mehboob (PAK) 11-3, 11-6, 11-3 in 14 mins.