LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over the meeting of Governing Body of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) at his office Thursday.

During the meeting, the CM rejected the proposal of increasing the rate of water for domestic consumers. The meeting also accorded approval to receive charges from the companies selling bottled water.

“An affective plan should be devised to save water and comprehensive strategy should also be made to mitigate theft of water” he said stressing that illegal connections of water should be removed.

“It was decided to give a 45-day relaxation for self-disconnecting the illegal connections and indiscriminate action will be initiated against such connections.”

Buzdar said that he will not approve any scheme without going through it and every plan will be personally examined by him. He also directed constitution of legal, financial and human resource committees of LDA.

The CM was informed that ban has been imposed on washing of vehicles in service stations with drinking water and service stations have been given extension to set up water recycling plants.

Provincial Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, Chairman Planning & Development, provincial secretaries, Commissioner Lahore Division and members of governing body attended the meeting.

CM ATTENDS PASSING OUT PARADE OF DOLPHIN POLICE SQUAD

The passing out parade of 7th badge of dolphin police squad was held at police training college Chung with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as the chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, Usman Buzdar congratulated the jawans completing the professional training and added that they are the protectors of life and property of the people. According to me, it is a sacred duty which the jawans of dolphin police are required to perform in the field. Nothing is more important than maintenance of law & order in the society and modern training of police, provision of latest weaponry, along with best facilities, is our policy. All the required facilities will be provided to the police by the government, he said. It is imperative to extend the scope of dolphin force to other big cities keeping in view its utility and this force will also be introduced in DG Khan and other backward areas of the province. He announced that pending projects of library and gymnasium will be completed in police training college Chung while the training college project will also be immediately completed. He said that police training schools will be established in DG Khan, Sahiwal and Sargodha. The role of dolphin force is very important in Punjab and its performance with regard to eradication of crime, especially the street crime, is satisfying. Only merit is given preference in dolphin force’s recruitment which is according to our policy, he added. Highly educated and brave youth go through different phases of training and they will prove as a valuable asset of the dolphin force after going through this phase. He expressed the satisfaction that every jawan of dolphin force is given sufficient awareness about legal affairs along with necessary training and added that Punjab is the first province which has introduced this modern force.

I expect that 7th badge of dolphin force will prove a valuable asset for the Punjab police and its jawans will win the hearts of the people with their good performance and suave behavior. He said that police attitude towards people should be better and every officer and jawan should play their role in this regard. He said that eradication of crime and making the province a harbinger of peace are important priorities of the government. We can speedily achieve the targets of development by creating a sense of protection in the people which will also promote investment, he said. He said that police is a valuable asset of us and its sacrifices are not hidden to anybody. It is the reward of sacrifices rendered by Pak-army, police and other law enforcement agencies that the incidents of terrorism have been sufficiently decreased, the Chief Minister concluded. The Chief Minister inspected the parade and distributed prizes among the best performing jawans. IG police and commandant Mirza Farhan Baig also addressed the ceremony.

CM EXPRESSES SATISFACTION OVER BEST ARRANGEMENTS ON EID MILAD-UN-NABI

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated police, law enforcement agencies and the provincial administration for making best arrangements for the protection of life and property of the people on Eid Milad-un-Nabi. He has also praised the performance of cabinet sub-committee on law and order adding that all the line departments have efficiently performed their duties.

CM CONDEMNS DEATH OF CHILDREN DUE TO BLAST IN SWAT

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the death of children due to mortar blast in Neela Gram area of Swat. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF MOTHER OF SHAMIM ASGHAR RAO

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of mother of Shamim Asghar Rao, Resident Editor Daily Nawa-i-Waqt Multan.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister has prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF FAHMIDA RIAZ

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles the death of famous poetess Fahmida Riaz. He has extended condolences to the bereaved family and paid rich tributes to the literary services of late Fehmida Riaz adding that she was the poetess of her kind and her services will be remembered till lately.