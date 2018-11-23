Share:

Gilgit/Islamabad - Pakistan people’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is defaming his own country after discussing his political rivals in the foreign countries.

Addressing a press conference here Thursday, Bilawal said if premier Khan didn’t end discussing internal politics abroad, he will also use same language with the help of which PTI chief came into power.

Criticising the incumbent government, he said it was sad that foreign policy was being based on unprofessional attitude.

He claimed that PM Khan was weak and victim of insecurity.

Bilawal said, “We have faced dictators and better know how to face this puppet prime minister.”

He said prime minister should represent federation abroad. He claimed that Imran had got power by securing votes through theft.

“The financial condition of the country is becoming worse day by day as inflation is increasing. Government should stop implementing anti-poor policies”.

He further claimed that government was demolishing shops in the name of encroachments.

“This government is anti-people, it should think about general public before taking difficult decisions,” Bilawal added.

He said government didn’t take even a one step towards eradication of corruption and the current process was nothing but political victimisation.

Bilawal further said that Imran was an insecure leader and his government was very weak and he wanted to pressurize his opponents by launching political victimisation campaign against them to stop them from his opposition.

But, he maintained, PPP was a brave party as it had faced the dictatorship of Musharraf and Zia and now its leadership will face this puppet prime Minister too.

Bilawal reiterated that his party would continue struggle for protecting constitutional rights of Gilgit Baltistan and take up its issues at all relevant forums.

The PPP chairman said former president Asif Zardari granted powers to GB through a presidential ordinance but successive government paid no heed and the region was neglected in mega project.

He added the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had paramount importance for the Gilgit Baltistan.

He said that PPP was the single party which had always raised voice for rights of the poor and added that government had also increased quota for GB students in educational institutions of Sindh.

He vowed the PPP would continue protecting gifts which Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhuto and Bibi Shaheed showered on the GB, be these were in the shape of subsidy on wheat or right to ownership or right to sovereignty.

Expressing gratitude to the people of the GB on hospitality during his stay, the PPP chairman said that he got love and affection to the region in legacy from his mother.

In a statement issued in Islamabad, Bilawal appreciated the decision to open Kartarpur border corridor by Pakistani and Indian governments for Sikh pilgrims, and welcomed the Sikh pilgrims who travelled to Pakistan to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Recognising the decision as fulfilment of the dream of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto after a quarter century, he recalled that Bhutto had first proposed to grant a visa-less free corridor to Kartarpur shrine from the Indian border.

“Since then, Sikh devotees had been impressing upon government of India to accept Pakistan’s proposal and facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting their holy shrine,” he said.

Bilawal said that the PPP always stood for people-to-people contact between the two neighbouring countries and every government led by PPP had taken significant steps to facilitate the Sikh, Hindu and Buddhist pilgrims from India and the world over, to visit their sacred places.

He pledged that the PPP would continue to initiate and support more facilities for non-Muslim pilgrims to visit their holy places in Pakistan.