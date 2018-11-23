Share:

LAHORE - Rashid Malik of ZTBL and Talha Waheed of Gas and Oil Pakistan won the seniors 55 plus doubles, seniors 35 plus and seniors 40 plus titles in the 33rd Maple Leaf Cement ITF World Ranking Tennis Championship 2018 here at the PLTA courts.

In seniors doubles 55 plus final, ZTBL’s Rashid Malik partnering with Nauman Aleem routed the pair of Rai Zahid/Dr Naveed 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the title. In the 35 plus final, Talha Waheed of Gas and Oil Pakistan edged out Ashar Ali Khan 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 to emerge as crowned champion while Fayyaz Khan beat Mohammad Shakeel 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 to lift the seniors 40 plus title.

The 50 plus title was clinched by Israr Gul, who outpaced Mohammad Arif 6-4, 6-4 while the seniors 65 plus title went to Khawaja Khurram who overwhelmed Ashfaq Chohan 6-4, 6-3. In seniors 60 plus semifinals, Asad Niaz thrashed M Babar 6-1, 6-2 and Gul Hamid defeated Brig Ghazanfar 6-3, 6-1 to qualify for the finals.

In seniors 45 plus semifinal, Rashid Malik (ZTBL) beat Irfan Ullah 6-2, 6-2 to squeeze into the finals. In seniors doubles 45 plus semifinals, Rashid Malik/Maj Adnan toppled Hassan Said/Rana Nadeem 6-1, 6-3 and Israr Gul/Jehanzeb Khan overcame Mehboob Waheed/M Shakeel 6-0, 7-6 to qualify for the finals. In seniors doubles 35 plus semifinals, Talha Waheed (Gas and Oil Pakistan)/M Shakeel beat Haider Khan/Syed Hadi Hussain 7-5, 3-6, 10-7 and Irfan Ullah/Shehzad (PAF) overpowered Ashar Ali Khan/Fayyaz Khan 6-3, 6-3 to book berths in the finals.

In seniors doubles 65 plus, Pervez Bajwa/Naveed Najum beat Ashfaq Chohan/Gul Hamid 6-1, 7-5 while in seniors doubles 40 plus semifinals, Talha Waheed (Gas and Oil Pakistan)/Maj Adnan beat Arif Feroze/Jehanzeb Khan 7-6, 5-7, 10-7.