LAHORE - National champions Aqeel Khan and Ushna Suhail clinched the EBM All Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2019 men’s and women’s singles titles here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah Friday. In the men’s singles final, Aqeel faced tough resistance from spirited Muzammil Murtaza before winning the title by 6-4, 6-4. In the women’s singles final, Ushna emerged as title winner by beating fighting Sara Mansoor in three sets 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. M Abid and Waqas Malik beat Muzammil Murtaza and Mudassar Murtaza to grab men’s doubles singles title. The under-18 title was won by M Shoaib who outpaced Parbat Kumar while M Shoaib and Usama Khan beat Hamid Israr and Asheesh Kumar to bag under-18 doubles title. Israr Ahmad thumped Mahateer Muhammad win the under-14 title. The under-14 girls title was clinched by Maha Syed who toppled Labika Durrab. The under-14 doubles title went to Huzaima Abdul Rehman and Mahateer Muhammad, who routed Bilal Asim and Shael Durrab by 6-3, 6-3. In under-12 final, Hamza Roman defeated Asad Roman for the title. Haniya overcame Ameer Mazari for Under-10 title. It was double delight for Haniya overpowered Labika Durrab by 6-3, 6-3 to lift under-12 title as well. The 35 plus doubles title was jointly shared by Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd’s Talha Waheed, Usama Waheed and Aqeel Khan and Rashid Malik (ZTBL). Khawaja Khurram and Asad Niaz lifted the seniors’ doubles 60 plus title. Rashid Malik (ZTBL) and Fayyaz Khan won the 45 plus doubles.