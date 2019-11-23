Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership has always resisted authoritarian action and is still doing so, and it has a wonderful history of the sacrifices for the sake of the democracy, country and the nation.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Ikramullah Dherejo said that the former President Asif Ali Zardari is not getting treatment facilities and he is the man who raised the slogan of Pakistan first at a time when the dictators were shaking with public power and the stability of the country was on the question mark.

He requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take the notice of the situation and direct the federal government to provide best possible medical treatment to former President of Pakistan as soon as possible.

He further said that the Peoples Party is the only party that has given employment opportunities, economic stability and public welfare plans to the country.

He said, “But on the contrary, today the people of the ineligible group sitting in the poorly selected government and repeatedly falling inflation bombed on the people.”

The provincial minister said that sometime selective rulers invaded the judiciary, they are now busy trying to use institutions for their illicit purpose but unfortunately they do not see the public pain.

Due to poor policies of the country, the economy of the country is in full bankruptcy for one year.

He said that there has been a noticeable decline in imports and exports, adding that the record inflation system has been imposed on the poor masses.

It is should be remembered that on such an inflation, the Selected Prime Minister used to stand on the container and would say that when inflation rises, rulers are thieves.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the health of former President Asif Ali Zardari is deteriorating day by day but neglecting this sensitive case, the incompetent federal government is not providing treatment facilities to the former president of the country which is a painful.