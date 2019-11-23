Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Engineers Centre Risalpur.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR directorate, Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz was installed as Colonel Commandant Corps of Engineers.

The outgoing Colonel Commandant, Lieutenant General Javed Mahmood Bukhari (retired), large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers and families of shaheeds attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief acknowledged role and performance of Corps of Engineers in operations, during natural calamities and for nation-building projects.