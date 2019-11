Share:

SARGODHA - A police constable was gunned down while another injured in an incident of firing in City police area on Friday.

Police sources said that on information constable Abdul Waheed Butt along with his companion Abdul Hafeez s/o Aziz Khan was chasing drug peddlers Rashid s/o Muhammad Rafique and others at Trust Plaza Building Sargodha at night when the accused Rashid along with his accomplices Munir, Muneeb and Rahim have allegedly opened firing at the constable near the building.