ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Law has sent to the Prime Minister’s secretariat the summary for the appointment of new Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The report said that Justice Gulzar Ahmed, senior judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan, has been named the new chief justice. He will replace the present chief justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, who is retiring on December 20.

Justice Gulzar will resume the charge as the new chief justice on December 21 if his appointment is approved.

A notification regarding his appointment will be issued after approval of the summary by President Dr Arif Alvi.

According to the official website of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar remained Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan from 20th–28th November, 2018 and 13th–17th May, 2019.

Justice Gulzar sought his early education from Gulistan School, Karachi and obtained BA Degree from Government National College, Karachi and LLB Degree from SM Law College, Karachi. He has served in the capacity of legal adviser of various multinational and local companies, banks and financial institutions.

He then enrolled as an advocate on 18th January, 1986 and as an advocate of the High Court on 4th April, 1988 and then as an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on 15th September, 2001.

He was elevated to the post of a judge of the Sindh High Court on August 27, 2002 and later, as a judge of the Supreme Court on November 16, 2011.

Justice Gulzar remained Chairman, Enrollment Committee of Sindh Bar Council, Karachi. Also remained Chairman of the Development Committee & IT Committee of the High Court of Sindh, Karachi. He attended 2009 Study Tour for Pakistani Judicial Officials on “International Cooperation in Terrorist Cases” sponsored by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime at Vienna, Bonn and Berlin.