ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said yesterday that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have boycotted the opposition’s Peshawar rally, which indicates that they have rejected PDM’s anti-people agenda.

He said that people’s low interest in PDM’s rally shows their political acumen and mistrust in the opposition. He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal, kept themselves protected from the coronavirus by staying away from the opposition’s meeting.

The minister also said that coronavirus is a reality and not a fictional tale. He said despite court’s orders, opposition’s insistence on organizing public rallies reflects its stubbornness and anti-people approach.

He further said that the opposition has always given priority to its personal interest over people’s health and respect of law. Shibli Faraz asked participants of the Peshawar rally to quarantine for the sake of others’ protection.