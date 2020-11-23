Share:

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, died after protracted illness at the age of 90 in London on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the PML-N announced to suspend all political activities till the burial of Begum Shamim Akhtar. Also, Maryam Nawaz Sharif left for Lahore from Peshawar after getting the sad news of her grandmother’s death. Party workers had already reached Jati Umra to condole the death.

Maryam Nawaz in her tweet stated that she had requested Mian Nawaz Sharif not to come to Pakistan in any case. “They are vindictive and cruel people and one must not expect any humanity from them”, she said. Maryam said her father and other family members kept trying for two hours to inform her about her grandmother’s death but she could not get the news due to suspension of cell phone services.

Leaders of various political parties expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar. They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace. Meanehile, President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday expressed condolences over the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed grief and heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar. “May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace– Ameen,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate quoted COAS as saying.

In their separate condolence messages, both the president and prime minister expressed their grief and sympathized with the bereaved family. “My condolences and prayers go to the Sharif family on the passing of Mian Nawaz and Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s mother. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

Similarly, on his Twitter handle and a message issued by his office, the president prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the family to bear the loss with fortitude.