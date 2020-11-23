Share:

LAHORE - The new chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has vowed to follow the footsteps of his father by taking forward his mission.

In an interview with a private TV channel on Sunday, Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi who has been appointed as Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief by the High Council, said the Tehreek will be back on road and stage a march if the demands agreed to by the government in the recent agreement signed in Islamabad were not met.

Saad Rizvi, who had till now served as the deputy secretary-general of the TLP, was nominated to succeed his father by the party leadership and then was confirmed by the High Council (Majlis-e-Shoora).

He also led the funeral prayers of his father as the ambulance was stationed on the elevated track of the metro bus on Saturday amid the attendance of hundreds of thousands of followers and well-wishers. Saad said “My father’s demise is not the loss of our family but the loss of Muslim Ummah. From Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW) to Kashmir issue, my father led the people and raised his voice like nobody else while confined to a wheel-chair.”

“I do not become an Ameer on my own because I have been appointed as new party chief by the party. By the will of Allah Almighty, I will fulfill the mission of my father Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi and will serve my party as per the manifesto as best as I could.”

Commenting on the recent agreement inked between the government and TLP, Saad Rizvi said: “The government has entered an agreement with three members of the TLP High Council.

We will call the meeting of the High Council during the time or before the end of the timeline agreed between TLP and the government and if our demands are not met, we will take the decision as per aspirations of the people.”