Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar has on Monday submitted an application to the deputy commissioner to release Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz on parole for two weeks.

The plaintiff has taken the stance that Shehbaz Sharif is Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Hamza Shahbaz is Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and people will visit them from across the country to condole the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar – Shehbaz’s mother and Hamza’s grandmother.

The applicant has said that there is no bigger loss in this world than passing away of one’s mother, therefore, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz should be released immediately.

Earlier, Begum Shamim passed away on Sunday in London where she was staying with her son Nawaz Sharif. She had been ill for quite some time. Her dead body will be brought to Pakistan and funeral prayers will be offered at Sharif Medical City.